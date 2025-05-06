Coffee and Conversation celebrates over 95 years of Ted Matheson Men’s Wear

The final Coffee and Conversation of the season celebrated the legacy of Ted Matheson Men’s Wear on April 27 at the Prince Albert Historical Museum.

Fred Matheson and Diane Matheson gave the presentation. The couple celebrated 95 years for the Central Avenue business.

Fred said the Museum initially invited him to speak when the store was celebrating 95 years but the store has since crossed that milestone.

“When they first asked me we (were) in our 95th year,” Fred said. “We’re actually in our 96th year as of March 19, we just transitioned over in the last month or so.”

The business has been a longtime staple of Central Avenue. Fred said it’s rooted in the downtown area, but also important because it’s a family businesses still going strong.

“The business environment has changed not only in Prince Albert, but all over the place,” Fred explained. “It’s, I would, say diversified or sprawled. It used to be when there was an accumulation of businesses in the downtown, that’s all there was. Obviously over the years it’s going to change. Now we have Cornerstone, we have South Hill Mall, we have the Yard, so we have different areas of the city where people have set up businesses.”

The business was founded in 1929 at the start of the Great Depression and downtown was the only business district.

Fred said that despite all of the transitions, Ted Matheson Men’s Wear has been able to thrive.

“The downtown has seen some transitions over the years but our business has been growing substantially and we’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’re working hard at it. I think there’s some things that the downtown has to offer. Every major center has a vibrant downtown.

“I still think that we have a lot of people that still like to come downtown,” he added. “My feeling is that the city has always put lots into the downtown. They need to continue to put effort into the downtown, which they have been, but we’re always working with the city to keep it good.”

Fred said the Downtown BID is very strong, and Mayor Bull Powalinsky has indicated his support of the downtown.

“All these things are encouraging to me,” Fred said.

Fred gave most of the talk with Diane adding colour, including a story about how she met Jack Matheson while she was working at the bank across the street.

Fred celebrated the history of the store and brought a bunch of memorabilia to add to the PowerPoint, which was created by his daughter Emilie Matheson.

“It was important for me to be involved in the family business because I enjoy the history,” he said.

During the presentation, Fred announced that Emilie has become the fourth generation in the business following Ted Matheson, Jack Matheson and Fred.

“I’m the third generation and then my daughter and her husband will be the fourth generation. They’re financially involved in the business too so, yeah, we’re going to keep it keep it in the family,” Fred said.

Diane said keeping the business going for 96 years was a point of pride.

“It gives you a feeling of joy, of pride, (and) of ownership,” she said. “Prince Albert is such a great place to have a business (and) to raise a family.”

Jack Matheson is a former Citizen of the Year and City Councillor. Fred also served on City Council. The family was also a key fundraiser for the construction of the John Diefenbaker statue in Memorial Park by City Hall.

“There’s not too many private businesses can say that they’ve been in business for 96 years and will be because of the fourth generation will be for hopefully another 150 or whatever.” Diane said.

They both had different answers for what keeps a business going for over 90 years.

“I tried a couple of things after school, and I really had a respect for the history of the store, even though back then it was 60 years old, as opposed to 96 years,” Fred explained. “I was very interested in the history of the store … and obviously the clothing. I like fashion, so all that was really important to me,” Fred said.

“Dedication is really what I think it is,” Diane said.

Coffee and Conversation will begin a new season in October.

