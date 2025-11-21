CNSC begins key hearings on NexGen’s proposed Rook I uranium mine

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) are entering a pivotal stage in the approval process for NexGen Energy’s proposed Rook I uranium mine as CNSC openned Part 1 of its two-phase public hearing on Nov. 19.

According to a spokesperson of the CNSC, Part 1 focused solely on oral and written submissions from NexGen and CNSC staff, forming the evidence base the Commission will use to question the proponent and its own experts. All information presented, except material deemed protected, will be posted publicly on the CNSC. A recording of the commission hearing is available here.

The project is located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, which is home to the largest high-grade uranium reserves in the world. Once operational, Rook I is planned to be one of the world’s largest uranium production facilities, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

A spokesperson for the CNSC told SaskToday the Commission will ultimately issue three separate rulings:

whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act;

whether the Crown has met its constitutional duty to consult Indigenous Peoples; and

whether NexGen is qualified to receive a licence under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act, including demonstrating protection of the environment, workers, nearby communities and national security.

The CNSC operates independently from government and industry. CNSC staff provide expert advice, but final decisions are made solely by the commission’s members based on the hearing record, according to a spokesperson with CNSC.

CNSC staff submissions outline the environmental assessment work already completed, including radiation protection, tailings management, water systems, wildlife considerations and long-term monitoring. The commission will question staff and NexGen directly during Part 1.

Part 2 of the hearing, scheduled for the week of Feb. 9, 2026, will expand to include Indigenous Nations, community organizations and members of the public. According to the spokesperson from CNSC, a substantial portion of Part 2 will be dedicated to Indigenous perspectives and concerns, including potential impacts on Treaty rights.

Once the hearing record closes after Part 2, the commission has a service standard of 120 days to issue a written decision, according to a spokesperson for the CNSC. That ruling will include the full rationale behind the outcome and will detail how all submissions and testimony were considered.

NexGen’s Rook I Project represents an estimated initial investment of $2.2 billion. During construction, the project is expected to create 2,300 total jobs in Saskatchewan, followed by 430 permanent positions at the mine and mill once they become operational, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

Part 1 materials are already posted online, with additional documents and presentations for Part 2 to be released ahead of the February session. The CNSC will post the full hearing webcast and transcripts as they become available.

