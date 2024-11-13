CNECIP to open quiet space soon

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

The Children North Early Intervention Program (CNECIP) in La Ronge received $20,000 from Canada Post to open a quiet room for children and youth, who get overwhelmed easily, according to a CNECIP news release.

“Creating this room is not something we’d ever be able to do ourselves, because our funding doesn’t really cover capital purchases,” CNECIP CEO Daina Lapworth said in a media release. “That’s a lot of hot dog fundraisers to do. But, the funds from Canada Post are making the new room a reality.”

The room will be part of CNECIP’s Snoezelen/sensory and controlled multisensory environment therapy program, “for children and youth who get overwhelmed easily.”

CNECIP has “a large population of kids who are neurodivergent or may be on the autism spectrum, who get very overwhelmed with our current pediatric therapy room.”

CNECIP decided to start a campaign to create a quiet room for those clients.

“This room is going to be fantastic and it’s just going to open a whole other level for these kids,” Lapworth said. “I’m extremely grateful for this grant because it’s going to let us do so much more. Being a non-profit organization makes it a challenge for us to do anything, so getting a grant lust makes life so much easier.”

CNECIP plans to have the room completed by Dec. 1.