CMHA aims to boost program offerings with 30th anniversary fundraiser

The Canadian Mental Health Association Prince Albert Branch is celebrating their 30th year anniversary with live music, information booths, food concession and a variety of activities for all ages, on July 29 at the Heritage Centre from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Prince Albert Branch is hosting the event to raise funds to create new programs for their Drop-In Centre for those who live with mental health issues.

“We have some really good, stable programs that don’t need anything but there’s programs that we want to create, that we need that funding to do that,” said Elann Impey, Prince Albert Branch Director for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The Prince Albert Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association offers a Drop-In Centre and an Independent Living Program for their clients who are referred by Saskatchewan Health Authority Mental Health Nurses.

The Drop-In Centre runs from Monday to Thursday from 8:30a.m. to 3:30p.m., offering various activities and a free lunch.

Their Independent Living Program is made up of 26 units in Prince Albert, where there are mental health professional available, who provide supports for clients to live independently.

“We’ll give them opportunities to get other stuff for the programs that we already run just to give them a wider range of things to do instead of just the same old same old all the time,” said Impey.

Impey also explained she is looking to create a Summer Olympics for CMHA clients next summer.

The anniversary celebration is open to the public, and will take place at the Prince Albert Heritage Centre, on Wednesday, June 29, from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

Live music will be available from 10:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. with many talented artists, over a wide range of genres of music.

Face-painting, crafts, bouncy castles, and balloon animals will be available to kids at the Kids Activity Centre.

Partners who work closely with the Prince Albert CMHA will have information tables set up for visitors to talk with and answer questions about services and resources.

Impey expressed that she wants to have all partners under one roof for visitors to access as one big resource.

“I want to stop the legwork and say everything is in one place,” she said.

A 50/50 draw, and door prizes will be available for visitors, as well as a canteen, where all proceeds will go directly to CMHA’s current programs.

“All the funds that we raise stay here in PA, in our branch,” noted Barry Brezden, who is a Board Member for the CMHA Prince Albert Branch.

With the funds raised, and all the future funds raised for the CMHA Prince Albert Branch, Impey and Brezden are looking to create a Mental Health Walk, next year during Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The purpose of the walk is to unify everyone for the same cause, to spread awareness about mental health, and to support those who struggle with mental health.

“We have to treat them as people, we have to bring everybody together and say ‘Hey, it’s real and it’s here, (and) it’s not going away,” said Brezden.

“I think everybody is well aware at this point that this year we had absolutely nothing. We all talk about mental health, but what are we doing about it?”

The walk is planned to take place around Prince Albert, beginning at the CMHA main branch building, then going entirely around the city, and returning to the branch as the final destination.

Impey noted that if people want to be involved in the walk, they are encouraged to connect with her to begin planning.

“That’s that start and we’re carrying on from that. Hell or highwater, we’re going to get it done,” Brezden stated.