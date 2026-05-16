Clyke surprised to receive Catholic Education Service Award

Catholic Education Week runs from May 10-17, and the Prince Albert Catholic School Division board celebrated the occasion by announcing the 2025-2026 Catholic Education Service Award winners.

Gwen Clyke, who is currently employed as Coordinator of Student Assessment and Achievement at the Education Centre, said she was shocked to receive the recognition.

“I honestly didn’t expect it,” Clyke said. “I was surprised and humbled … because there are many faith role models in our division who are also deserving of this.”

Clyke credited her family, friends, colleagues, and parish community for helping her with her work. She said they make it more “enjoyable and easy to do.”

She also acknowledged the many excellent prior Education Service Award winners.

“I was just honoured to be selected,” she said. “Knowing of the past recipients who’ve received the award, I just felt honoured to now become a part of this group.”

Clyke’s journey with the Prince Albert Catholic School Division began as a student and came full circle when she returned as an educator in the fall of 1997. Since that time, she has served with distinction across numerous elementary grade levels—most notably in the middle years—at St. John, St. Michael, St. Anne, St. Catherine and St. Francis schools.

In a press release the division said her passion for learning and leadership is evident in the many roles she has undertaken, including 11 years as Indigenous Education Consultant, seven years as Vice Principal, and her current role as Coordinator of Student Assessment and Achievement.

She said that her faith has been a part of all of her roles in the division.

“Being a classroom teacher, of course, it was permeating faith within the lessons, especially when we have our religion classes,” she explained. “But even being consultant coordinator and working with our religion coordinator being able to do different PDs (Professional Development), we interconnected faith with what we were presenting.”

The school division said Clyke has embraced the vocation of Catholic education as a daily expression of discipleship.

“Through classroom experiences, prayer, and liturgical celebrations, she has nurtured faith-filled relationships with students, families, and staff, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives,” reads the press release. “Her work reflects a deep belief that Catholic education is not only about academic excellence, but about forming hearts grounded in faith, respect, and reconciliation.”

Clyke said that Catholic education is a big part of her life.

“I actually was a student throughout my schooling years through the PA Catholic School Division,” she said. “When I had the opportunity to be working in the division, it was just a big part of my life, so I appreciate being able to do that.

“I can bring my faith to my work permeating the lessons when I was with the students and just being able to connect even sometimes our students with the church community in the parishes.”

The division said her commitment to service extends well beyond the school walls. St. Michael Parish has been a constant and cherished part of her life, including the years she and her husband Jim raised their daughters, Shelby and Addison, within the parish community.

Clyke continues to serve faithfully in numerous parish ministries, including reader, cupbearer, hospitality minister, commentator, Children’s Liturgy leader, altar server coordinator, and Parish Council member. At the diocesan level, she is involved with the Indigenous Reconciliation Fund Committee and the Diocesan Synod Implementation Team.

The Board of Education established the Catholic Education Service Award in 1998 to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to Catholic education in Prince Albert. The recipients have been nominated due to their significant contributions to Catholic Education, and their faith community.

“Our Board would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of the Prince Albert Catholic Education Service Awards,” Board chair Suzanne Stubbs said in a release.

“We are proud of the entire school division and the Catholic education community, and we want to acknowledge this team of people for their involvement in our schools, parishes, and greater Catholic community. Their efforts are exemplary, and we are blessed to have these individuals working with our staff and students.”

The Prince Albert Catholic Division invites everyone to join in celebrating World Catholic Education Week as they strive to provide a supportive atmosphere that makes Catholic schools nurturing environment for students to thrive academically, spiritually and socially.

The Board of Education thanked everyone for the submissions received.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca