Clean air shelter opens at JRMCC in La Ronge

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

LA RONGE — A fresh air shelter has opened at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) arena to support residents affected by wildfire smoke in the region.

In a notice from the La Ronge Tri-Community, it stated: “The shelter is equipped with air scrubbers to help filter smoke and improve indoor air quality. This safe space has been opened out of caution and care for those most impacted by the smoke — Elders, children, and individuals with health conditions.”

The JRMCC shelter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the notice emphasized that all residents from the tri-communities — La Ronge, Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band — are welcome.

The shelter provides:

Clean, filtered air

Food and drinks served throughout the day

Tables, chairs and a comfortable rest area

Transportation support for those who need it

“Please share this information with family, friends and neighbours who may need support,” said Leon Charles, Lac La Ronge Indian Band Emergency Response Coordinator.

La Ronge and surrounding areas have experienced multiple air quality advisories this summer due to ongoing wildfires across northern Saskatchewan. The community has been proactive in offering public health support during such events, including opening clean air shelters during previous wildfire seasons according the SPSA.