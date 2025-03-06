CLC to present new research on Camelina at 2025 Crop Talk

Representatives from the Conservation Learning Centre (CLC) south of Prince Albert will present their research on a new oilseed crop at the annual Crop Talk scheduled for Wednesday, March 12.

The CLC holds the annual talk in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture. CLC acting manager Zoe Galbraith said they’ll be presenting a range of topics, including their research into Spring Camelina.

The crop has potential uses for cooking oil, livestock rations and agriculture feeds, and biofuel among others.

“Camelina is a relatively new oilseed crop for Saskatchewan and with our shorter growing season, especially in the PA region, we’re always considering what new crops farmers could be incorporating into their rotations to help lengthen then,” Galbraith explained.

“There’s not too much research done in the PA area specifically to see how it (Camelina) does for our local guys, so we setup an agronomic practices demonstration comparing different seeding depths and fertility rates for the crop.”

The crop is just one of several areas of research CLC staff will discuss. Other topics include fertilizer recommendations, and cover cropping.

“We want to make sure that we’re discussing research that’s of relevance to as many producers in the area as we can,” Galbraith explained. “We’ll be focusing in on some topics more of organic interest … but then we’ll also be featuring some things more of interest to conventional producers.”

There are two other presenters scheduled for the meeting. Accounting firm Meyers Norris Penny will have a representative on hand to discuss agriculture business risk management. A speaker from the Canola Council of Canada will also attend to discuss combine settings and how to reduce harvest losses.

Galbraith said they typically see between 40 and 60 farmers attend the annual Crop Talk.

“We hope—and what we’ve seen in the past—is that this spring event is a good way to help set producers up for success for 2025,” she said. “(It’s) giving them the resources that they need to get started on the right foot.”

The 2025 Crop Talk runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Prince Albert Wildlife Federation building in the RM of Buckland on Wednesday, March 12. The talk is free to attend. There is no afternoon session this year.

To register, call 306-960-1834. The registration deadline is March 10.