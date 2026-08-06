City warns of coyotes within Prince Albert

The City of Prince Albert is asking residents to take precautions following recent coyote sightings within city limits, including at Little Red River Park.

The City said seeing a coyote is generally not a cause for alarm. Coyotes are a natural part of the urban ecosystem and help control rodent populations.

Residents are being advised to keep dogs on a leash and prevent cats from roaming. Garbage, compost and pet food should also be secured so they do not attract wildlife.

The City is also urging people to use extra caution in wooded areas, particularly around dawn and dusk. Anyone who encounters a coyote should give the animal space and never attempt to feed it.

Coyotes are among the wildlife already monitored through some City operations.

In an April interview about the Prince Albert airport’s wildlife management plan, airport manager Todd Schultz said the year-round program is not limited to birds.

“The plan is in effect for the entire year. It never ceases, because throughout the winter there can be a variety of other mammals, foxes and coyotes and things like that,” Schultz said.

He said airport employees continue to monitor wildlife activity and may seek guidance from Conservation Officers or other professionals when a hazard is identified. Schultz was speaking about wildlife management at the airport and not the recent sightings at Little Red River Park.

The City is asking residents to report coyotes that display unusual behaviour. That can include approaching people, refusing to leave, following pets or appearing sick or injured.

Concerns can be reported to Saskatchewan Conservation Officers at 306-953-2322. The Turn In Poachers and Polluters line can be reached after hours at 1-800-667-7561.

The City has also directed residents to its website for more information about coyotes and how to respond during an encounter.