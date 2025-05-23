City track meet hosted for the first time since 2022

Athletes from all over the North Central district made their way to Prince Albert this week for the a city track meet was held at Harry Jerome track.

The event ran on Wednesday and Thursday. It was the first time a city track meet has been held since 2022.

Nathan Noble, the organizer for the meet says it was a wonderful turnout with athletes making the trip from all over the district to attend.

“It’s the first time we’ve had this city meet in a while and it’s awesome. This facility is beautiful. The kids are super excited to get out here. The weather is somewhat cooperating for us, but just very excited to get out here on the track. It’s our first meet of the season with lots of good performances.”

It was the first time a track meet has been held at the new track since it was first reopened last fall after undergoing a resurfacing renovation.

Noble says the new upgrades to the facility will do wonders for the sport moving forward.

“Any of the facilities like this in our city that are popping up, we’re just trying to get more kids doing track. When they get to come to a facility like this it’s just exciting and it’s fun. The track is brand new. It’s beautiful all these kids out here are going to be telling more kids we hope to just keep building the sport.”

The district meet will not be held for another week so no spots in provincials were up for grabs. Noble says the purpose of the meet was for athletes to gain experience in a competitive setting.

“We just need them to get on the track. It’s an all-comers meet where they just get out here, they’re working (and) they’re not getting eliminated. Next weekend is our district meet and that’s where mostly the same kids will all be back and the top two at every event will go on to provincials the weekend after.”

