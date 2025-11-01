City to unveil plans shaping Prince Albert’s growth and accessibility goals

Prince Albert’s long-term direction will come into sharper focus on Monday when two major reports outlining the city’s next steps in planning and accessibility are presented to Council’s executive committee.

The 2026 to 2029 Strategic Plan, prepared with consultant StrategyCorp, sets the tone for how the city intends to grow, serve residents, and adapt to change over the next four years. The plan outlines a vision of “Building a City of opportunity and belonging that we are proud to call home,” and focuses on three broad goals: strengthening the economy, supporting a progressive community, and delivering high-quality public services.

The plan introduces three core directions: Building a Robust Economy, Promoting a Progressive Community, and Delivering Professional and High-Quality Public Services. Each comes with measurable actions such as downtown revitalization, business growth, and service improvements across departments. It also links long-term financial planning with community outcomes.

Craig Guidinger, the city’s Director of Community Development, is expected to present the plan alongside members of StrategyCorp. The document was shaped through months of engagement, including public surveys, workshops, and input from local organizations.

Guidinger’s report describes the new plan as “a dynamic, actionable framework” designed to help the city adapt to economic pressures while focusing on service excellence and inclusion.

Council will also hear the city’s first Accessibility Plan, a five-year roadmap guiding improvements in infrastructure, transportation, and communications to better serve residents with disabilities.

Prepared by Community Safety and Well-Being Manager Anna Dinsdale, the plan fulfills a provincial requirement under The Accessible Saskatchewan Act, which calls for every municipality to publish a plan by the end of 2025. It identifies six priority areas: the built environment, information and communications, employment, transportation, service delivery, and procurement.

The plan includes steps such as creating an Accessibility Advisory Table in early 2026, assigning accessibility leads across departments, and providing bi-annual progress reports to Council. Dinsdale’s report calls it “a proactive, collaborative step toward embedding accessibility into all aspects of municipal operations.”

Together, the two plans highlight an optimistic outlook for Prince Albert’s future, one centered on inclusion, transparency, and long-term growth. Council’s discussion Monday will mark the first step toward putting those ideas into action.

Both plans, if approved, will be forwarded to a future Council meeting for final consideration.