City to take another look at security options to deter vandalism at community garden

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Prince Albert City Council approved a new five year agreement with the Prince Albert Share A Meal Food Bank to operate a community garden just north of Holy Cross School along 15th Street East.

The agreement will run from April 1, 2025 to March 30, 2030. During the discussion at Monday’s meeting, Coun. Blake Edwards raised concerns about safety and protection because of significant vandalism during the last growing season. Edwards said there needs to be a discussion about vandalism.

I understand there was a lot of cranky people who rented plots,” Edwards said during the meeting.”

“That’s something we need to look at for sure because it’s very discouraging. The public, a lot of them put hard sweat and labour into it, and passion, into gardening, and it’s ruined by those individuals who don’t give a damn. It’s unfortunate. I hope we can look at some solutions for it. I think it’s very important,” he added.

Parks, Culture, and Recreation Director Jody Boulet said they will be revisiting site security during discussions with the Food Bank before the growing season. He said there may be some measures they can take to restrict access.

Currently, the garden plot is surrounded by a construction fence. Boulet said the fencing keeps “honest people out” but hasn’t helped otherwise.

“It’s a difficult site, (with) the size of it and where it’s located,” Boulet said during the meeting. “We do obviously have some construction fencing in and around that area which doesn’t keep people out…. Obviously, that (vandalism) takes away from the efforts the Food Bank is investing in this location and even some of the gardeners who do purchase a plot. They actually donate, if not all, then a majority of the produce that the generate from that site to the Food Bank, and some do keep for themselves.

“(It’s a) very good cause, a good initiative in our community, a great partnership and we would hate to see some continued negativity due to vandalism, so we’ll make sure that this is a conversation with the Food Bank to see, in collaboration, if there’s some measures that can be put in place in advance of the season.”

Mayor Bill Powalinsky suggested the city look at whether the area is properly lit to make it harder to vandalize. He suggested the city look into installing solar-powered lights on a post around the area as a deterrent.

Boulet said that’s something they would consider looking into. They have also considered adding more signs to the area letting people know the garden’s purpose, which he hopes will deter further vandalism.

There was also a brief discussion about the site access. In response to a question from Coun. Daniel Brown, Boulet said they are planning to inspect the access road once the snow melts in the spring. He said it’s hard to predict the cost of improving access before that inspection takes place.

As part f the agreement, the Food Bank must provide to the City, for the City’s prior written approval, a written description of any manner in which the Community Garden is intended to be changed or enlarged, including a statement of details addressing any site preparatory work which must be performed prior to any future expansion.

The City shall cooperate with the Licensee in the preparation of the site prior to and at the conclusion of each season by providing tilling services.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald