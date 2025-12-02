City to review 2026 water and waste budgets at Wednesday meeting

Prince Albert’s Budget Committee will meet Wednesday, Dec. 3, to review the 2026 Water Utility Fund and Sanitation Fund, two major service areas that shape how the city manages drinking water, wastewater, landfill operations, and waste collection.

The discussion will focus on how the city plans to address rising costs and long-term infrastructure pressure while trying to maintain predictable rates for residents.

The Water Utility Fund includes a projected rate increase in the range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for 2026. According to the budget document, this is needed to cover operating and capital requirements and to rebuild the fund’s retained earnings after several years of financial pressure.

The fund is projecting an operating surplus of 7.69 million next year. Once transfers, long-term debt payments, capital allocations, and contributions to the Utility Improvement Fund are included, the budget balances at zero.

Administration notes that water distribution, treatment, and wastewater services continue to face growing cost demands. The budget highlights the need to prepare for large future upgrades to the city’s systems, including projects that will require significant long-term funding. Officials say rebuilding the financial capacity of the Water Utility Fund is an important part of managing these pressures and stabilizing the fund for future years.

The city’s long-term water and wastewater planning also continues in the background, including future upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant that were discussed during recent CHIF-related meetings at council.

The 2026 Sanitation Fund will also be reviewed on Wednesday. Operating expenses are expected to reach $5.77 million, an increase of $626,604 from 2025. The rise is driven by several factors, including higher fleet expenses, increased material and labour costs, and operational adjustments that shift full responsibility for biosolids hauling from the Utility Fund to the Sanitation Fund. Landfill operations remain the largest single cost centre, accounting for more than $3.4 million of the budget.

Revenues for the Sanitation Fund are projected at $6.64 million in 2026. These revenues reflect the annual increases set out under Waste Collection and Disposal Bylaw No. 39 of 2020. The residential utility surcharge will rise from $20.25 to $20.50 per month, while the minimum landfill entry fee will move from $14.50 to $15.00. The per tonne landfill rate will increase from $83 to $85. These adjustments follow the multi-year rate schedule set out in Waste Collection and Disposal Bylaw No. 39 of 2020, which includes phased changes through 2026.

After all transfers and debt payments, the Sanitation Fund is expected to remain balanced. The plan allocates $596,193 toward long-term debt, directs $222,040 to other funds, and provides a $50,660 contribution to the Sanitation Improvement Fund. Administration states that maintaining a balanced and self-sustaining Sanitation Fund is essential for long-term landfill management and service delivery.

In addition to the Water Utility Fund and Sanitation Fund, the committee will also review the 2026 Airport Fund and Land Fund as part of Wednesday’s agenda.