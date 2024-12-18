City to hold four public consultations on location for permanent homeless shelter

More education needed on who will use new shelter says YWCA executive director



City administrators will hold four consultation meetings in each quadrant of Prince Albert by March 31 to discuss the location of a new homeless shelter.

City council unanimously passed a resolution from Mayor Bill Powalinsky at Monday’s council meeting giving administration the go-ahead to “engage with residents across the City and raise awareness and collect feedback.”

Powalinsky said council has a unique opportunity to engage with the community about the decision.

“It’s important to take a step back and gather feedback on what the establishment of an emergency shelter means to the city, regardless of the location,” Powalinsky said during the meeting. “Only then will we as city council be able to make an informed decision on where the most appropriate location is for a permanent shelter in our community.”

Powalinsky’s motion was an amendment to Notice of Motion from former Ward 1 Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp, who did not run in the last municipal election. That motion called for a public meeting regarding the zoning of a unit block of 15th Street East for a permanent shelter.

Powalinsky said it was premature to “tie a specific location to a shelter” without public engagement.

While some councillors were hesitant to endorse a March 31 deadline, Powalinsky said they need to get the process going.

“I really feel that if we’re going to fulfill our vision of a vibrant and inclusive welcoming diverse (and) healthy city of opportunity, we need to move ahead and make some decisions,” he said. “My frustration has been over several years to watch the stop and go, stop and go, and one foot on the gas, one foot on the break. We’re ready to go, and then we haven’t done it right.”

The dates and locations for the four meetings have not been announced.

YWCA Executive Director Donna Brooks was at Monday’s meeting to speak about the 15th Street Location. Brooks said she endorses the decision to hold four meetings around the city to talk about a possible location. She also endorsed the deadline.

“I do think it needs to go to a public consolation, and I also think it needs to have a March 31deadline as we’ve been battling this for four years,” she said. “We’ve been in a temporary location for four years.”

The YWCA operates the Stepping Stones Shelter at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. The shelter runs 24-hours a day, and offers meals, showers, laundry, and others services, along with cots to sleep on. All services are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Because the shelter is not a permanent location, it has had to close during large events like the 2024 Prince Albert Exhibition.

While Brooks endorsed more public meetings about a permanent, she also said there needs to be more education about who uses homeless shelters.

She said most homeless residents they work with are not drug addicts or alcoholics. She said the biggest cause of homelessness is lack of affordable housing, which leaves many residents scrambling for a place to live.

“It’s like musical chairs,” she said.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca