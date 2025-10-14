City to consider zoning change tied to federal housing and wastewater funding

Prince Albert’s executive committee will hear two reports Tuesday that together outline steps the City would need to take to unlock up to 36.7 million in federal funding.

The proposed zoning bylaw amendment, called “Four-Units-as-of-Right,” would allow up to four residential units on a single lot in most neighbourhoods without requiring a rezoning or public hearing. City officials say the change is needed to meet the eligibility conditions of the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), a new federal program linking housing availability to infrastructure investment.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said the approach gives the city a chance to modernize zoning rules, address housing shortages, and qualify for federal help to rebuild critical water and sewer systems.

“It’s an opportunity to catch up on housing needs while protecting residents from higher utility costs,” he said.

Linked funding application

A companion report from Public Works Director Jeff Da Silva asks the council to endorse the CHIF funding application for upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, first built in 1972.

Phase 1 alone is estimated at $80 million, with the total project expected to cost between $150 million and $250 million over the next decade. If successful, the grant would save the city’s water utility about 2.8 million each year in debt repayments and help limit future rate increases.

Planned neighbourhood growth

Community Development Director Craig Guidinger said existing design standards, setbacks, building height, lot coverage, and parking will continue to apply to new multi-unit homes that fit within the current neighbourhood character.

“We’ll be looking closely at regulations to make sure construction happens tastefully through the community,” he said.

The city expects any change to be gradual, guided by infrastructure capacity and market demand rather than large-scale redevelopment.

Prince Albert’s 2024 Housing Needs Assessment found the city short about 1,400 housing units across all price ranges. Officials say easing zoning rules could help prepare for an expected influx of jobs when the new regional hospital opens, bringing roughly 500 full-time and 700 total positions by 2028.

Next steps

The executive committee will discuss both reports Tuesday afternoon. If endorsed, the zoning amendment and funding application will move to the Oct. 27 council meeting for first reading, followed by a public hearing on Nov. 17. Residents can review full details and submit feedback through the city’s webpage at www.citypa.ca/four-units.