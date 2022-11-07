City temporarily suspends bus service due to extreme snowfall [Updated at 9:15 a.m.]

UPDATE: The City of Prince Albert issued an update at 9:15 a.m. saying all six routes were in service as scheduled, but riders could expect delays throughout the day due to extreme snowfall.

The City of Prince Albert has temporarily suspend bus services due to extreme snowfall levels in the community.

A note from the City delivered at 7:45 a.m. on Monday says service will resume as soon as possible. The City did not give a timeline for when that would be.

All bus routes were in operation on Sunday, although there were delays in service throughout the day due to heavy snowfall. Bus service was also delayed Saturday, with the one section of the East Hill route completely bypassed for the entire afternoon.

Riders can track bus service on the City’s Transit Live ap for the most accurate, up-to-date information, or visit the City of Prince Albert’s transit page.

Environment Canada reported 18 cm of snowfall in Prince Albert on Saturday, and another two cm on Sunday. Roughly five to 10 cm is expected later Monday night.