City seeks public input on proposed sale of park-zoned near Pine Grove Corrections

The City of Prince Albert issued a public notice on December 6 regarding a proposed sale of a portion of City-owned land currently zoned as park space near the Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

The site under consideration is located in the vicinity of Little Red River Park, an area designated for park use under the City’s zoning bylaw.

According to the notice, Pine Grove has requested to purchase a section of municipal land to expand its existing parking area in order to meet zoning bylaw requirements. The proposal relates specifically to parking use and not to any expansion of correctional operations.

Because the land is designated as park space, provincial legislation requires the City to formally notify the public and provide an opportunity for written input before City Council can consider the proposed sale.

As part of that statutory process, the public notice requested that written submissions be provided to the City Clerk’s office by 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 9, to allow administration time to prepare the agenda package for Council’s review.

City Council is scheduled to consider the proposed land sale at its regular meeting on Monday, December 15, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

At that meeting, Council may approve the sale, deny the request, seek additional information from administration, or defer the decision to a later date.