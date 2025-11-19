City renews Mobile Crisis tax exemption as winter roadmap set for release

Prince Albert City Council voted Monday to renew the five year tax exemption for the Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit, describing the service as an essential part of the community’s safety net.

Coun. Troy Parenteau moved the motion, saying the organization fills critical gaps during moments of crisis.

“I stand in full support of this. Prince Albert mobile crisis is a team that supports our Prince Albert police service,” Parenteau said. “It is invaluable to many, many, many families across the city. I have called them a number of times over the years for situations I have seen that I felt were unsafe and unhealthy.”

The renewal covers the property at 15 15th Street West from 2026 to 2030 and fully exempts municipal taxes and levies except local improvement levies, subject to required provincial and school division consent.

Coun. Darren Solomon said Mobile Crisis provides support across several areas that would otherwise fall heavily on emergency systems.

“When we talk about interpersonal and sexual violence, child welfare, mental health and suicide prevention, substance abuse and addictions, all of those things go hand in hand with helping our Ministry of Social Services, our Prince Albert police service, our Prince Albert Parkland Health, United Way and others,” he said. “Without the mobile crisis, I am not sure what the options would be.”

Coun. Daniel Brown questioned the funding structure and asked who pays for the service. Administration responded that “the lion’s share of their funding comes from provincial government.” Brown said that while he supports tax exemptions in general, he preferred that provincial funders absorb the cost.

Coun. Blake Edwards said Mobile Crisis remains heavily relied on in the community.

“I know lots of residents, local residents, that use this service on a regular basis. If there is a concern and they are responding where police are not, I am thankful for this organization to be in our community,” he said.

During the same meeting, council also heard an update on the city’s winter warm-up plan. Coun. Tony Head asked whether the city’s strategy for the cold months was in place.

In response, Community Safety and Well-Being manager Anna Dinsdale said the updated winter roadmap is nearly finished.

“I believe I have seen the emails, so it is very close to being published,” Dinsdale said. “Their winter roadmap will be available in the coming week or so, and that provides a list of warm up locations that are available both throughout the day and in the evening, and that includes mobile options and static locations.”

The roadmap will outline daytime warm spaces across the city as well as mobile supports provided by partner agencies.