City renews funding for outreach team aiding residents in crisis

Prince Albert City Council has approved funding for a program that helps connect vulnerable residents to health and social supports before their situations become emergencies.

At Monday’s meeting, councillors unanimously backed a 19-month Health Canada grant for the Mobile Complex Needs Team, a joint initiative between the City, Parkland Ambulance, the Prince Albert Police Service, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The project focuses on residents struggling with overlapping challenges such as addictions, homelessness, and mental-health issues.

Anna Dinsdale, the city’s Manager of Community Safety and Well-Being, told council the team’s work will deliver 24-hour wrap-around support to reduce repeated calls to police and ambulance services.

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz said the city has already recorded 32 overdose-related emergency responses this year, double the 16 reported during the same period last year. He said the increase shows why Prince Albert needs a stronger, coordinated approach to addictions and crisis response

“These are individuals who use a large amount of community resources,” Dinsdale said. “The intent is to engage people directly in the community and connect them to treatment, post-treatment, and detox supports rather than waiting until they’re in crisis.”

The new funding will cover start-up costs for vehicles and staff, as well as time for data collection and program evaluation. Dinsdale said the results will be used to advocate for continued funding after the federal grant ends.

She added that the timing is significant: the outreach team will begin operating before Prince Albert’s new Complex Needs Emergency Shelter opens and will later work alongside it to help clients transition to stable housing and long-term care.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky praised the collaboration, saying it aligns with the city’s broader approach to community safety.

“This is one of those programs that truly makes a difference,” Powalinsky said. “It’s about helping people before they reach a breaking point, and it’s saving emergency resources at the same time.”

Councillors voiced strong support for the renewal. Blake Edwards said the program has already shown its value by reducing repeat calls for service, while Troy Parenteau called it “a perfect complement to the city’s shelter and wellness initiatives.”

The grant runs through 2026 and maintains existing partnerships rather than expanding service levels. Dinsdale said the focus will remain on prevention and connection, meeting residents where they are and linking them to help quickly.

“It’s not just about crisis response,” she said. “It’s about making sure the right people are involved at the right time.”

Council’s approval ensures the Mobile Complex Needs Team will continue operating uninterrupted as the city moves ahead with broader efforts to address homelessness and addictions.