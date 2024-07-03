City puts out call for mural photography project

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The City of Prince Albert, the Parks, Recreation, and Culture Department, has created a Photography Mural Project entitled Pride in Pictures.

The goal is to convey the Indigenous roots, diversity, strengths, assets, and pride of Prince Albert through a mural collage of local photographer’s photos.

The project goal is to beautify, preferably outdoors, a local building in a visible location or somewhere easily accessible to the public.This city seeks local photographers to participate in this mural project this summer.

“The purpose is to have a permanent mural installation that conveys the Indigenous roots, diversity, strengths, assets, and pride of our city through local photographer’s photos. With the help of lead local artists Alex Powalinsky and Lisa Halsall, the chosen photographs will be collaged into a mural and installed on a local building with preference to outdoors,” said Tia Furstenberg, Arts and Culture Coordinator for the City of Prince Albert.

A selection panel will review the submissions and choose which photographs will be used. Each selected artist, regardless of the number of photographs chosen, will be compensated $250 for use of their images.

Furstenberg said they received $5,000 from SaskCulture for the project.

“This is the first time we would be having such a photographer mural project,” she said. “This call is open to photographers in Prince Albert with preference to those residing in Prince Albert or surrounding communities (30 km radius). We encourage submissions from artists that are typically under represented.”

Expressions of Interest (EOI) must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, July 5.

An unveiling ceremony for the mural will be planned for September 2024.The exact date yet to be determined.

Chosen photographs may be cropped to fit within the design. Each photographer can submit a maximum of three photographs for the project.

“The submitted photographs should celebrate the culture, heritage, diversity, and natural beauty of our City’s residents, promoting positivity and pride in our City; and/or Foster connection, pride and belonging; and/or, uplift our Indigenous, immigrant and newcomer personal and collective identities,” reads a City of Prince Albert press release.

“Upon closing of the Call for Photographers, the City of Prince Albert may contact potential artists to request additional information for clarification prior to final selection.”