City prepares for gradual opening after taking possession of new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre

The City of Prince Albert will gradually expand services at the new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre after receiving the keys at the end of February.

In a press release on Tuesday, Parks, Recreation, and Culture director Jody Boulet said the City is preparing to roll out programs and facility access over the coming months. The facility is 99 per cent complete.

“We’re currently hiring staff and moving furniture,” Boulet said in a press release. “We’re working on safety protocols and signage, and yes, a phone number for our new facility. All of this started once we got the keys.”

City staff and contractors will put the finishing touches on the new facility over the coming months. The list of tasks includes installing networking infrastructure, putting up regulatory and wayfinding signs, implementing security measures and safety protocols, and other finishing touches. The facility will also receive a thorough cleaning from top to bottom.

Boulet said they are eager to have it officially open.

“We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors to this amazing facility,” he said. “We truly appreciate everyone’s patience as we open everything up in stages.”

Some services, like concessions, vending machines, and birthday party bookings will likely not be available until the fall, and commercial space is still under development. However, bookings are open.

The City has officially launched ice calendars for the North and South rinks, with bookings starting on March 31. The facility will be open weekdays after 4 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Residents can book ice time by calling 306-953-4848, and view rink availability by visiting citypa.perfectmind.com.

On the aquatics side, lifeguard training sessions are scheduled for March and April. Programs such as aquacise and public swimming will open later in the spring in limited numbers.

The indoor pool will close during the Kinsmen Water Park (KWP) season for annual maintenance before reopening in the fall. The KWP is set to open the first week of June.



“It is standard for indoor pools to remain closed for yearly maintenance for up to 6 weeks,” reads the City’s press release. “This will coincide with the KWP season each year to ensure that aquatic programming is available year-round.”

The facility will be fully operations by fall, with a grand opening event planned for late August or early September.