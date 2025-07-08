City pledges fast action after playground fire at Lee Atkinson Park

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

A fire that tore through Lee Atkison Park on Sixth Avenue East over the weekend has left residents angry and heartbroken and raised questions about safety, accountability, and how soon children will get their park back.

The blaze, which broke out early Saturday morning, destroyed the main play structure at the recently renovated playground. Smoke was visible throughout the Midtown neighbourhood, and photos of the burning equipment quickly spread on social media.

“It’s a senseless crime that hurts all our children in the neighbourhood,” said Ward 3 Councillor Tony Head. “This park was brand new. It had just opened last fall, and already this happens. It’s very disheartening.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, residents and local officials have not reached any conclusions about the cause.

“I’m not going to speculate,” Head said. “People are already drawing conclusions, but we’ll wait for the fire department’s report.”

The park, which includes a spray pad and swing sets, was renamed last year in honour of former councillor Lee Atkinson, who had long advocated for better amenities in Midtown. Atkinson said he was devastated to see the site in ruins, especially since, in his view, the project was never fully completed.

“The benches were missing, the lighting wasn’t working, and it looked like a construction site that was stalled,” Atkinson said. “Now I’m concerned the kids won’t have a place to play for another couple of years.”

According to Parks and Open Spaces Manager Timothy Yeaman, the main play structure was insured, and the city has already filed a claim through SGI.

“We’ve got crews on site this week cleaning up and securing the area,” Yeaman said. “Once SGI completes its investigation, we’ll remove the damaged structure and work toward replacing it.”

Yeaman confirmed that the splash pad and swing sets remain intact and the city’s summer playground will continue as planned.

“We want to make sure the kids still have somewhere to play,” he said.

Councillor Head echoed that point, adding that while the fire was frustrating, the city is already moving forward.

“There’s good news: we’re taking steps, and there are still ongoing programs for kids this summer,” he said.

Both Head and Yeaman said discussions about improving security, including the possible installation of surveillance cameras, are now on the table. Atkinson, while unsure how effective cameras would be, said the city needs to finish what is started and consider increased patrols or lighting as well.

“It’s very sad, mostly for the children,” Atkinson said. “We finally had something in Midtown that felt equal to other parts of the city. Now it’s gone.”

For now, city officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Anyone with home security footage from early Saturday morning is asked to share it with local authorities.

“This incident affects more than just a playground,” Yeaman said. “It’s about restoring fun, safety, and community, and we’re going to do everything we can to bring that back.”

Prince Albert firefighters were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. on Saturday. They arrived to find the playground structure already on fire, according to a post on the Department’s Facebook page. No injuries were reported.