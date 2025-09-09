City offering safe disposal option during Household Hazardous Waste Day

The City of Prince Albert is giving residents a chance to clear out dangerous items from their garages and cupboards during its annual Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Day on Saturday, Sept. 13.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring materials such as paint, fuels, automotive batteries, solvents, and other toxic or flammable products to the Municipal Service Centre at 11, 38th Street East for safe disposal.

Sanitation Manager Todd Olexson said the event helps keep harmful substances out of the landfill and reduces long-term environmental risks.

“It provides an opportunity for the residents to clean out the items that are hazardous waste that might be in the back of their cupboards or in their garage so that these items can be disposed of properly and kept out of our landfill,” Olexson said.

Improper disposal, he explained, can create hazards both at home and at the landfill.

“Fuels could be hazards because they’re flammable,” Olexson said. “Other chemicals will ultimately be part of the liquid waste in the landfill, and we would have to manage that down the road. If we can dispose of them properly upfront, it just keeps us from having any greater likelihood of hazards happening at the landfill or future contamination.”

Paint is among the most common items collected, along with cleaners, batteries, propane tanks, and solvents. Olexson said old fuel is also frequently dropped off.

The City contracts an outside company that specializes in hazardous waste disposal to identify, package, and remove the materials safely.

Residents are asked to keep items in their original containers with labels intact. Unmarked containers take extra time and resources to identify, which can increase costs.

Not everything is accepted. Electronics should go to SARCAN, while propane tanks, used oil, and tires can be taken to the landfill. Explosive, infectious, or radioactive items are not accepted at all.

Although turnout varies from year to year, Olexson said participation is usually steady throughout the day. He encouraged residents to take advantage of the program.

“If you’re looking at cleaning out your garage or your cupboards, this is a great opportunity to bring these materials so they can be properly disposed of,” he said. “It’s offered free of charge to residents, and it’s good for the environment and for your landfill as well.”

More information is available at citypa.ca by searching “Household Hazardous Waste.”