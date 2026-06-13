City of Regina to give Riders $1.5M to host 2027 Grey Cup Festival

Larissa Kurz

Regina Leader-Post

The City of Regina will be contributing $1.5 million to the Saskatchewan Roughriders to help host the 2027 Grey Cup next fall.

City council approved the spend in a 6-2 vote during its Wednesday meeting, after an in-depth discussion on where the money may come from. Couns. Shanon Zachidniak and Sarah Turnbull were opposed and expressed concerns that providing the funding could ultimately lead to a tax increase.

The funding includes an estimated $400,000 in police services for the event. The remainder is to be delivered as a cash or in-kind donation.

In addition, Tourism Saskatchewan has pledged $5 million and the Regina Hotels Association, $225,000.

Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds, in a written letter to council, thanked the city for the support.

Reynolds said in the letter the 2027 festival will have many similar offerings to the 2022 festival, which was the last time the city hosted the Grey Cup. There will be one key difference, though: events will be held entirely indoors.

“Programming will feature a one-of-a-kind Grey Cup arrival in downtown Regina, dedicated family spaces, youth sport activations, cultural showcases, and interactive experiences, many of which will be offered free of charge,” said Reynolds in the letter.

Regina saw more than 26,600 visitors and $43.8 million in economic spinoff around the 2022 Grey Cup, according to deputy city manager of Tourism Regina Jennifer Johnson.

She said the city is anticipating “a wide range of economic benefits” again in 2027.

Johnson added the city expects to collect $396,000 from Grey Cup ticket sales through the city’s $12-per-ticket stadium fee applied to events at Mosaic Stadium. The fee goes toward paying down the stadium’s $150.7 million in remaining debt.

Zachidniak pushed to nail down a source for the $1.5-million promise, concerned it may translate into an increase on property taxes for 2027.

“I don’t think that property owners who are feeling a lot of financial strain would be supportive of this,” said Zachidniak.

Staff said the money in the city’s event fund has already been committed to other events, meaning the options are to either to fund it through a mill rate increase or to take the money from the general fund reserve, which is typically used when the city has unbudgeted spending or emergencies.

The city’s director of financial planning and analysis, Jeff May, told council $20.7 million is currently available, which is less than the recommended minimum of $35.8 million.

Zachidniak put up an amendment suggesting the funds be sourced from the general fund reserve but it failed, with all other councillors voting against the idea.

“We have the opportunity, with our world-class and arguably best stadium in the league, to showcase that, showcase our city,” said Mayor Chad Bachynski, after the meeting.

“It’s not something we do every year.”

A recommendation on where to source the $1.5 million spend will instead return as part of the 2027 budget process.

According to a report before council, the city’s 2027 Grey Cup spending will be an increase of $500,000 over what was provided for the 2022 Grey Cup.

lkurz@postmedia.com