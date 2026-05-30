City of Prince marks clean air day with free rides

Wednesday, June 3 is Clean Air Day in cities across Canada, and the City of Prince Albert will mark the occasion by providing free all-day transit.



“Clean Air Day is happening all across Canada and it’s a good chance to raise awareness about the way we all can contribute to reducing air pollution and conserving energy for the betterment of our environment,” said Charlene Tebbutt, the Community Mobility Coordinator for the City of Prince Albert.



The Clean Air Day has been marked in communities across Canada since 1999. Tebbutt said day helps promote and encourage initiatives that support healthy Communities and improved air quality, and one of the best ways to do that is by taking public transit.



“Public transit is affordable (and) it’s available across the City to get you from where you need to go,” she explained. “(The day) is a great way to promote public transit for those who ride it regularly. For those who might want to try it, it’s a great day to try it.”



Residents are encouraged to ride the bus for free on Wednesday to help reduce air pollution and support environmentally friendly transportation options in the community. Those who qualify for Access Transit services will also be able to enjoy free transit for the day.





The City of Prince Albert has been supporting the clean air day for a number and keeps on supporting and creating awareness annually





Tebbutt said other ways to further improve and conserve clean air include unplugging unused appliances, reducing food waste, and using less water each day, walking, biking instead of driving and using public transit.



“Turning off lights, recycling papers and cardboards tin cans, all these things contribute to a more environmentally friendly way of life,” she added.

To learn more about Clean Air Day, visit Canada.ca.