City of Prince Albert opens registration for winter swimming lessons at leisure centre

By popular demand, the City of Prince Albert will be offering swimming lessons at the new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre this winter.

The City officially opened registration on Monday for winter swimming lessons. Registration will be open until Jan. 12. Non- residents who will like to be part of the winter lessons can start registering on Dec. 22.

The swimming lessons, with different course offerings, will be available in January, February, and March. The options are online for those that want to register to choose which lesson offering they want.

“We are offering courses for participants from age six months to adult,” said Riley Janes, Acting Aquatic Manager, City of Prince Albert. “We are offering swimming lessons because it’s an important skill particularly for youth in the community to have. As we know, Prince Albert is surrounded by lakes so the knowledge and the ability to swim is really important.”

The demand for swimming lessons has increased since the facility opened. While the City continues to build staff capacity, the upcoming winter session will see a substantial increase in availability.

More than 700 lesson spots will be offered, up from approximately 150 spots in the fall session. Janes said this expansion reflects the City’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to aquatic programming at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. Growth will continue as the aquatics team develops and additional instructors join the program.

“Providing more families with the opportunity to learn essential water skills is a priority,” he said. “As our team grows, we are excited to offer more lessons and meet the strong community interest in aquatic programs.”

The Swimming lessons will be delivered by certified Swimming instructors that are employed by the City. The lessons will be in-person at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre.

For Age 5yr and under, the swimming lessons are free, while the youths and seniors will pay $7.50, Adults will pay $12.75 while the family bundle is $40.

The groupings will be according to age, swimming experience and length of class e.g. Swimmer 1 classes are Ages 6-12, Adults 1 and Teen 1 geared towards beginners. Visit the City of Prince Albert website for more information.

