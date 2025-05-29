City of Prince Albert launches survey to gather feedback on business license program

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The City of Prince Albert is looking for feedback from local businesses as it reviews its Business License Program and Business License Bylaw.

Michael Nelson, the planning and development manager for Prince Albert, said this is the first such survey they’ve released to the public. He said they want feedback before considering any specific changes.

“We don’t have exact proposed amendments yet,” Nelson said in an interview. “We’re just looking at some feedback…. I think it’s just important to get that feedback from our business community when we’re looking at doing changes.”

In a press release, the City said the primary purpose of the business bylaw is to ensure businesses comply with land-use and building regulations. The licenses also gather information about businesses and industries to assist with planning decisions.

All businesses including commercial, merchandising, industrial, professional, and service-based businesses, require a business license.

“We feel that feedback from our business community will help decide which changes and ways we can improve the business license program for all the businesses and residents within the city limits,” Nelson said.

Business owners are encouraged to participate in a short online survey, which takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LX8NFLX

The deadline to complete the survey is Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald