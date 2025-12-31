City of Prince Albert Declares free transit on New Year’s Eve

Daily Herald Staff

The City of Prince Albert has declared that free transit will be available once again on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the start of the New Year.

From 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025 until 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, public transit, including Access Transit, will be free for all riders.

“Free transit removes barriers for those who may not otherwise have an opportunity to go out and celebrate the start of a new year,” said Anna Dinsdale, Community Safety & Well-Being Manager with the City of Prince Albert. “This opportunity ensures everyone can celebrate safely as we welcome 2026.”

Six transit routes will be operational for New Year’s Eve, including the Rush Hour, All-Day, West Hill, East Hill, East Flat and West Flat routes. These routes will operate as regularly scheduled during the day on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 and will continue to run every 30 minutes into the evening up until 3:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2026.

Trips using Access Transit can be booked in advance by calling 306-953-4460. Transit riders are encouraged to track their bus in real time on New Year’s Eve using transitlivepa.ca. For more information, including route schedules and transit updates, visit City of Prince Albert Transit online. or visit the website – City of Prince Albert Transit Page

