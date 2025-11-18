City of Prince Albert and PA Historical Society sign new support agreement

The City of Prince Albert and the Prince Albert Historical Society have signed a new ten-year support agreement.

The signing ceremony was held on Nov. 17 at the Historical Museum. The agreement will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026 and run until Dec. 31 2035.

“The things we are doing today will become the history of tomorrow and our future,” Mayor Bill Powalinsky said. “Down the road we will look back and say ‘today was the good old days,’ and we need to record it. The City supports many agencies that are providing worthwhile contributions and this is another very worthwhile agency to support.”

This agreement replaces the Memorandum of Agreement that existed between the parties from 2009. Prince Albert Historical Society President Michael Gange said it continues to showcase the city’s long-standing partnership with the Historical Society, rooted in a shared commitment to preserving Prince Albert’s rich heritage.

“This is what we have been working on for a very long time and for it to finally be done, it’s quite a breath,” Gange said. “Now we feel we can step forward and do something differently, it makes me feel very good.”

In a press release, the City of Prince Albert and PA Historical Society said the new agreement will ensure transparency, sustainability, and continued cooperation between the parties. The Agreement also comes with prominent changes which includes the grant to the Historical Society becoming a line item within City’s budget with a 3.5% annual increase. The funding will support the retention of the Museum’s Manager/Curator position as well as the Historical Society’s ongoing operations.

“We basically want to encourage the Historical Society to continue to attract interests, to continue to bring museum goals,” Powalinsky said. “We really want to support them in what they are doing, (and) expand out down the road. We know they are doing a great job.

“Even a look at this room, it’s outstanding. This is a whole new direction, so these are the things that are exciting and motivating the City to partner with this Agency.”

Gange said the four museums in the city are classrooms for the young people, destinations for visitors, and gathering places for the community.

“The funding will simply allow us to keep our staff, which are amazing, (and) to increase our educational opportunities with the suitcase programs with students being able to come and visit,” Gange said. “We are an educational institution.”

The Community leaders and representatives were on hand to witness, support and be part of the event.

The Prince Albert Historical Society was formed in 1923.

