City of Melfort looking to increase the kms of walking paths

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

MELFORT – The City of Melfort is applying for funding to build on to Melfort’s pathway network.

At the Feb.10 council meeting, the council approved a grant application for capital funding through the Canada Public Transit Fund – Active Transportation Fund (ATF) which would be for a pathway network within the city.

The City of Melfort paved in 2022-2023 the existing gravel pathways throughout Spruce Haven Park and along Saskatchewan Drive East.

The pathways have received improvements such as benches, waste receptacles, and bike lockers around the pathways from this funding in the past years.

The proposed project scope would include installing three kilometres of new asphalt pathway, paving 435 meters of gravel pathways, and installing proper pedestrian crossings, lighting and signage. The projects would be constructed in phases from 2026 to 2029, for an approximate total cost of $1,104,000.

“The enhancement of these multi-use pathways will provide safe, efficient, cost-effective and convenient links between commercial areas, green spaces, destination sites and residential areas. Upon completion, these enhancements will support all active transportation users and contribute to residents’ quality of life through increased connectivity,” it said in the public works report.

The current projected capital budget expenditures for pathway network enhancement show an investment of $730,390 from 2026 to 2028.

If the city receives this grant, plans to proceed will begin in 2026. The ATF Grant would cover up to 60 per cent of eligible expenditures.

