City of Melfort approves proposal to turn Historic Post Office into shared space

Youth Matter, Melfort Arts Council, and Melfort Youth Evolution will be partnering together after the City of Melfort approved their joint proposal to make the Historic Post Office building their new shared space.

Beginning Oct. 1, the three organizations will officially begin utilizing the

landmark building in Melfort’s downtown, marking a new era of collaboration, creativity and community engagement.

Joanne Bolen, President of the Melfort Arts Council, said that having City Council approve their lease proposal is going to give the three groups an expanded ability to offer community-centred programming to Melfort and area.

“This has been almost two years in the making,” Bolen said. “We have learned a lot over the last 18 months and we are extremely excited and happy that we have gotten to this position.

“It’s been a really big dream of our three groups to be able to have a central place in Melfort working together cooperatively to offer programming and to have another area to offer that on a consistent basis. It means a huge deal to all three of us.”

The lease is for a term of three years at $1 per year, with a 75 per cent/25 per cent shared revenue model. Council established the Melfort Arts and Culture Hub Working Group in May of 2024 and approved the terms of reference for the committee.

“This building has always been a place of connection in Melfort,” Laura Lawrence

of Youth Matter said in a press release. “We’re proud to carry that legacy forward by creating a vibrant, welcoming space for everyone.”

In August, Council also approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Historic Post Office Advocacy Group and the City of Melfort to establish a relationship for preserving and restoring the Historic Post Office.

As organizations committed to serving youth, fostering artistic expression, and building

inclusive spaces, the groups see this shared location as more than just a building—it will become a central hub where young people, artists, and the broader community can come together to connect, create and grow. The three organizations have like-minded ideals.

“Obviously, the Arts Council’s programming is arts-based. For Youth Matter and for Melford Youth Evolution, their programming is very centred around the arts but it is also youth oriented too, whereas the Arts Council is not as much, so we just thought that this was a perfect partnership,” Bolen said.

Bolen said the groups began informal discussions and decided to work together after seeing how much they had in common.

In July, the City of Melfort did some work on roof membrane replacement on the three flat roofs of the building.

“Part of their issue was that they wanted to ensure that our groups would commit to what we were saying, and we promised what we could,” Bolen said.

Council approved the use during their regular meeting on Sept. 8.

Each organization will continue to deliver programming throughout the community while also exploring new opportunities in the HPO space.

Melfort Youth Evolution will continue offering leadership development, advocacy, and youth-led community initiatives. Melfort Arts Council will present exhibitions, workshops and events that celebrate local creativity and artistic talent

Youth Matter will provide youth-centered connection activities, wellness advocacy, and educational opportunities that empower and support young people.

While programming across Melfort remains the foundation of each organization’s work, the new shared space at the Historic Post Office will create additional opportunities to expand offerings as needs and partnerships grow.

“Our three groups on working on a platform to be able to rent out the space to the public. And we are going to be planning to be in there by Oct. 1,” Bolen said.

