City of Martensville public consultation on use of dirt bikes, ATVs winding up

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Though some residents have expressed concerns around noise and potential safety risks, the majority of respondents in the City of Martensville’s public consultation around the use of dirt bikes, ATVs and other off-road vehicles are in favour of allowing these activities to continue within the city.

During an in-person event at the NorthRidge Centennial Community Centre on August 13, City Manager Tanya Garost confirmed most people have given positive feedback about the use of dirt bikes and ATVs within city limits and are against a complete ban.

This was backed up by observations made by the Clark’s Crossing Gazette while at the event, which was attended by a handful of Martensville residents and at least one man from Saskatoon.

The City of Martensville launched the public consultation earlier this summer in response to concerns raised by residents of the Aspen Parke Estates condominium on the northwest edge of Martensville’s Lake Vista neighbourhood.

Doug Borsa, Punch Archer and Ward Wiebe had attended a council meeting on October 15, 2024 to express their frustrations with underage drivers speeding and stunting on 10th Avenue North, noting that this has always been a problem but recently it had gotten a lot worse.

“Sooner or later, someone’s going to get seriously injured or killed,” Borsa told council.

Archer also made a follow-up presentation during a committee of the whole meeting on June 10, 2025 to demand a complete ban on ATVs and dirt bikes, stating he would never have moved to the community if he’d known there was such an issue with noise pollution.

The public consultation initiated by the city took the form of an online survey open only to Martensville residents throughout the month of July.

An in-person event was also held at the Martensville Recreation Centre on August 6, while a second was at the NorthRidge hall a week later. Around 20 people attended both events.

A third event is slated to be held at the Martensville Athletic Pavilion from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, though locations and times may change.

In addition to the consultation, Garost noted the RCMP have been working on enforcing the laws around off-highway vehicles, and at least one teen has been ticketed for doing a wheelie.

All of this feedback will be collected and presented to council in September, along with a recommendation from administration.

Garost said that, at a minimum, the city’s fairly dated bylaw on ATVs and dirt bikes (Bylaw No. 11-2023) will need to be updated to be compliant with provincial legislation.

However, “I can honestly say we will not be recommending any other changes,” said Garost, noting that the final decision ultimately rests with council.