City of Martensville council approves 2026 mill rate during May 5 meeting

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

City of Martensville councillors voted during their May 5 meeting to pass all three readings on a 2026 property tax bylaw, which increases the uniform mill rate from 6.23 to 6.57 and eliminates a half-base tax provision for vacant residential properties.

Council had previously passed the 2026 operating budget on April 7. It included total operating revenues of $26 million, with the city anticipating a 3.98 per cent increase in property tax revenue.

As noted in an administration report, raising the uniform mill rate helps to more equitably distribute the increase in property taxes across different property classes.

The average residential property owner with a taxable assessment of $281,000 will see an increase in property taxes of $95.57 annually, or $7.96 per month.

Additionally, because 2026 is not a revaluation year, the assessment value of a property will remain unchanged unless there were improvements made to the property in the past year.

The following mill rate factors also remain unchanged from year to year: agricultural class (0.1473), residential class (1.0000), multi-unit residential sub-class (1.000) and commercial and industrial class (1.0700).

In addition to the mill rate tax, the city also imposes a general base tax of $675, a commercial base tax of $975, a base tax of $235 for garbage/recycling, a $75 base tax for future wastewater treatment upgrades and a base tax of $150 for the Martensville Recreation Centre.

Residential/multi-unit residential/condominium units must also pay a base tax of $1,135, while commercial and industrial must pay $1,435 (which is unchanged from 2025) and agricultural properties own a base tax of $900.

It is worth noting that the City of Martensville has projected growth in its property tax revenue each year going back to 2022.

Council approves temporary street closure

Council also approved the closure of Centennial Drive North on Saturday, September 12 from Main Street up to 3rd Street North to accommodate the annual car show.

As noted in an administration report, the September Car Show is a long-running event that originated as a co-operative effort between the city, A&W and the Speedway (now known as the Sutherland Automotive Speedway).

Economic Development Manager Dillon Shewchuk said the car show was actually the catalyst for this event, as it served as a kickoff to a feature race in the evening.

In the early years, the event was localized to the A&W parking lot and a small section of Centennial Drive. Last year marked the first time the entirety of Centennial Drive was closed for the car show, which displayed more than 200 cars.

Originally, the plan had been to close Centennial Drive from the A&W to the pedestrian crossing, but “that plan did change a bit as we saw more and more participants come to the show last year,” Shewchuk noted.

The city also provides organizational support for this event, including co-ordinating with public works and emergency services, communicating with businesses regarding closures and detours, marketing the event and assisting with logistics on the day of the show.

In 2025, a couple of public works staff were employed to help manage the detours and the cars coming in, which did cost the city a small amount in overtime. Shewchuk put the estimate at $1,100 to $1,300 in total wages.

However, Shewchuk said he is suggesting to the partners that they take more of an active role in organizing the car show, given how more businesses are taking part and offering special promotions alongside the show.

A collaborative approach including involvement from the business community and the Speedway “would result in a better experience for the event,” he noted.