City of Martensville Accessibility Plan approved by council at Dec. 2 meeting

Kevin Berger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Improper snow and ice removal, damaged sidewalks and missing curb ramps, and communication from the city itself sometimes being difficult to understand are among the chief concerns slated to be addressed over the next three years through the new Martensville Accessibility Plan.

City of Martensville councillors approved the new 2026-2029 Accessibility Plan during a special council meeting on Tuesday, December 2.

Notably, this was one day before the December 3, 2025 deadline established under The Accessible Saskatchewan Act for Martensville and other municipalities to have their plan ready.

The purpose of this act, which was passed in 2023, was to remove and prevent accessibility barriers faced by people with disabilities, acknowledging that roughly 29.8% of Saskatchewan’s population identified as having a disability in 2022.

Despite that provincially mandated deadline, director of recreation and planning Roxane Melnyk said the plan does not have to be submitted to or approved by the Saskatchewan government.