City of Humboldt seeks boards and committees members

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt is inviting residents to take a more active role in local decision-making by applying to serve on one of its boards or committees.

The City of Humboldt is seeking individuals with fresh ideas, diverse skills and leadership qualities to help shape community programs and initiatives. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be full-time residents of Humbold, the city said on a social media post.

All appointments are made by city council. The application deadline is Jan. 20.

Current opportunities are available on the City of Humboldt website and include the following boards and committees:

Humboldt & District Museum and Gallery Board

Reid-Thompson Library Board

Humboldt Downtown Business Improvement District Board

Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee

Humboldt Public Art Committee

Community Trails Committee

Humboldt Housing Authority

The city aims to have committee memberships reflect the diversity of the community.

Applicants are asked to submit their full name, street address, municipality and postal code, email address, phone number, board or committee of interest, and a brief explanation of why they wish to serve. Applications can be emailed to cityclerk@humboldt.ca or on their website.