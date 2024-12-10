City of Humboldt highlights safety concerns over snow fort building

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT —The City of Humboldt urges families to talk to their children about safety and snow fort building, specifically where city crews are plowing snow with heavy equipment.

The city has observed snow forts being built near piles that have been plowed and issued a safety advisory to the public.

In a release, the city they have observed snow forts built in windrows and snow piles hindering snow-clearing efforts and causing safety concerns. Residents, particularly families, are urged to avoid building snow forts in these areas.

“Due to safety reasons, if a snow fort is found to have been constructed in a windrow or snow pile, Public Works will discontinue snow clearing in that area. For safety and efficiency, please build snow structures in areas where they will not interfere with snow removal or pose a danger to others,” Peter Berquist, Public Works Director, said.

For everyone’s safety here are some safe tips for building a snow fort that parents should go over with children:

Never build a fort on public property, such as on or in the piles of snow that border roads or piled up in parks and playgrounds because crews may plow or relocate the snow without warning and may not see you inside.

Build creative, roofless structures such as castle walls that can be enjoyed safely.

Always build forts with a friend to ensure help is available in case something goes wrong, such as getting trapped in the snow.

Choose firm snow for building to ensure the structure is stable and won’t collapse.

Watch for frostbite

Parents, check on your children when they’re out in the snow to ensure their safety.

“The city remains committed to maintaining safe and accessible streets for everyone and appreciates the cooperation of residents in keeping public spaces clear and safe.”