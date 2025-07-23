City moves ahead with home for children in care

Prince Albert City Council has approved a discretionary use development permit allowing a residential care home for children on 27th Street East, despite minor opposition from nearby property owners.



The permit grants permission for Insight Therapy Ltd., operated by Salah Sherwan, to house up to five children under the age of 12 at the location. Salah Sherwan, a mental health professional with over 13 years of experience, also runs another group home on First Street East. The new location will be the organization’s second care home in Prince Albert.



“This new group home will serve children in care who have been impacted by trauma, addiction, or family instability.” Sherwan wrote in a letter to the council. “Our goal is to provide a stable, trauma-informed, and culturally grounded home environment where children receive comprehensive support.”



The home will be staffed 24/7, meeting provincial standards with a minimum ratio of one staff member per three children. Services offered will include counseling, education, nutritious meals, and structured recreational activities. The property will be fenced, well-maintained, and supported by two dedicated program vans to limit traffic impact in the neighborhood.



During Monday’s council meeting, Sherwan clarified that the home’s location is not disclosed to biological parents, and any family contact is arranged through caseworkers at external meeting points.



“Parents don’t even know that the children actually go to that residence,” he told the council. “If they want to see their children, they go through the caseworker. We take them to CFS offices if needed.”



Ward 1 Coun. Daniel Brown opposed the permit, citing concerns raised by a few nearby residents.



“The only opposition we had was from a couple of residents nearby,” he said. “So I’m going to vote against the motion just due to concerns with the neighboring property owners.”



Coun. Bryce Laewetz supported the need for such homes but raised questions about safety and anonymity.



“It’s great that the parents don’t know exactly where the children are,” he said. “But if we only have one or two of these places that are known to the public, it doesn’t take much for someone to drive around looking.”



Sherwan responded that he also operates another children’s care home in Prince Albert and that both are low-profile and integrated into the community.



“The neighbors don’t even know we exist,” he said.



Director of Planning and Development Craig Guidinger added that Prince Albert has had up to 90 residential and private care homes across the city at various times, serving both children and adults with cognitive challenges.



“They function very similarly,” he said. “They’re a very popular service provided to residents in Prince Albert.”



The motion passed with a majority vote. Mayor Bill Powalinski thanked everyone involved for the discussion and confirmed the motion was carried.