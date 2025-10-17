City honours hockey official Barry Schrader with room dedication at Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre

The City of Prince Albert paid tribute to one of its most respected hockey officials on Wednesday with a heartfelt ceremony at the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre.

Surrounded by family, friends, and city officials, longtime referee Barry Schrader was recognized for more than four decades of officiating and mentorship as the city unveiled the new Officials Room in Arena 1, which will now carry his name for the next ten years.

The dedication also marks a $25,000 donation from the Schrader family to the city’s Play it Forward fundraising campaign, a community initiative supporting the $20-million funding goal for the new multi-use recreation facility.

We wanted to recognize a family that represents what Prince Albert is all about,” said Ward 7 Coun. Dawn Kilmer, who led the ceremony and read a letter of appreciation on behalf of City Council.

“Barry and his family have given so much of their time, mentorship, and support, not just to hockey, but to our entire community. Their name will stand for integrity, mentorship, and generosity for generations to come.”

The event was attended by Mayor Bill Powalinsky, along with Councillors Troy Parenteau and Stephen Ring, who joined Kilmer in presenting the honour. Members of the Schrader family stood proudly behind Barry as he accepted the framed certificate and commemorative plaque.

Schrader, who has officiated more than 7,000 hockey games across Saskatchewan and supervised countless others, said the recognition left him “blown away.”

“I never did this for recognition,” he said. “I did it for the kids and for the game. This is a legacy I’m proud to leave for my children and grandchildren. Seeing them carry on in officiating makes me feel truly blessed.”

His influence in the sport has stretched across generations, with five of his grandchildren and his son also working as referees. Many of the young officials he’s mentored over the years have gone on to officiate at national and even Olympic levels.

“Without my wife and my family, I couldn’t have done this,” Schrader said. “This new facility is something special. It’s a legacy for the city and for the future of hockey here.”

Coun. Kilmer said community giving like this helps complete the vision for the leisure centre, which is expected to serve Prince Albert residents for the next 50 to 60 years.

“We’ve built the facility, but we’re still completing the funding,” she said. “Every donation, big or small, helps make it possible for future generations to enjoy spaces like this.”