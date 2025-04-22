City council to vote on proposal for new temporary homeless shelter location at Tuesday meeting

Prince Albert city council will gather for a special meeting on Tuesday to hear arguments for and against providing the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) with a temporary development permit to operate a homeless shelter at the Dave G. Steuart Arena on Exhibition Drive.

The agenda package for Tuesday’s meeting includes 16 letters of opposition, including letters from Prince Albert Exhibition Association president Shaun Harris, Prince Albert Minor Lacrosse president Javan Bexson, and Prince Albert Minor Hockey general manager Trevor Redden.

Harris did not outline his reasons for opposing the permit, but wrote that he would speak about it at Tuesday’s meeting.

Prince Albert Lacrosse is one of several groups that uses Steuart Arena. Like Harris, Bexson did not outline why PA Lacrosse opposed the shelter, but asked to be included as a speaker.

In the Prince Albert Minor Hockey letter, Redden wrote that the Steuart Arena was a cornerstone for minor hockey in Prince Albert, providing affordable ice time and access to the game for young players and their families.

“We believe there is a path forward that can preserve this vital community asset,” Redden wrote. “We are eager to work collaboratively with City Council to explore this solution.”

PA Minor Hockey has also asked to be added to the list of speakers.

Local resident Al Skauge was the only person to send a letter of support for the plan. In his letter, Skauge wrote that he supported the move, but suggested people using the facility were required to meet with counsellors to assess their needs. He also wrote that addictions workers, social workers, security, and other support staff would be needed on site.

“I think it is a great idea,” Skauge wrote. “(It) will provide the people with somewhere to go. Some washrooms and showers are already available and additional mobile units could easily be added…. Let’s show the rest of Saskatchewan that real improvements can be made by implementing positive initiatives to address this important need in PA.”

The YWCA has operated Stepping Stones Shelter out of the grandstand at the Exhibition Grounds since 2020. The shelter was indented to be a one-year temporary location. It was shut down previously to accommodate events like the Prince Albert Exhibition, but has otherwise continued operations. The YWCA plans to discontinue services at the building as of May 15, 2025.

In a report included in Tuesday’s agenda package, Prince Albert Community Development Director Craig Guidinger wrote that a new temporary location is required to allow the City to “manage the ongoing homelessness crisis.”

Guidinger wrote that administration’s review “has not revealed any significant land use impacts.” He recommended that council approve the development permit application for a period of July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2027, or until a permanent shelter is operational.

Guidinger also recommended the City prepare a development agreement with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation for appropriate amenity supports such as site clean-up and security services.

Without a functioning shelter, Guidinger wrote, the City is “legally limited in its ability to effectively manage and disband encampments,” which present “substantial safety risks.”

“Given the temporary suitability of the site, the urgent need to maintain shelter operations, and the significant coordination already undertaken, Administration believes this location is appropriate,” Guidinger wrote.

If approved, the SHC would pay $7,500 per month to lease the Steuart Arena. Guidinger wrote that the revenue would recoup utility and insurance costs.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at City Hall.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently has allocated funds to the YWCA to build or

renovate a property for a permanent, 24-hour enhanced emergency shelter, to provide a new location for Stepping Stones, currently located at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds, which is not a viable long-term location.

The shelter will offer comprehensive services, including case planning, wellness and cultural support, financial assistance, and help transitioning to appropriate housing.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald