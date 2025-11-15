City Council to review funding for winter warming centre on Monday

Prince Albert city council will review a funding request on Monday, Nov. 17, for an overnight warming centre that would operate throughout the upcoming winter season. The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has offered a one-time grant of $260,000 to support emergency warm-up services from December 2025 to April 2026.

The proposed center would run nightly from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., with administration expecting the service to be operational by December 15. Last winter’s warming centre saw significant usage, operating from early January to late April and drawing an average of more than 40 people a night. Attendance reached as high as 61 on the busiest evenings, underscoring the need for late-night shelter during periods of extreme cold.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said he views the warming centre as an essential part of the city’s winter response. He said the grant would help maintain safety for vulnerable residents while easing pressure on emergency responders.

“This is to ensure people have a warm and safe place to go. We know the numbers from last winter, and we know the risks that come with extreme cold. This support helps us keep people alive and reduces the chance of exposure related incidents,” Powalinsky said.

Powalinsky added that the partnership model used last year will continue, with agencies such as Riverbank Development Corporation, PAGC Urban Services, the Salvation Army, the Safe Shelter for Women, and other community groups involved in coordinating services. He said having a warm-up space accessible every night provides an important safety net.

“We have partners who can mobilize quickly, and the goal is to be open by mid-December. We know this service saves lives and connects people to supports they might not otherwise reach,” he said.

Ward 2 Coun. Troy Parenteau said he supports moving the funding forward, noting last winter’s attendance figures show a clear demand.

“The need is there. When you see 40 to 60 people coming in on winter nights, it tells you how important it is to have this space available. Approving the grant allows the community to prepare before the cold sets in,” Parenteau said.

The grant requires monthly reporting to the province on usage, demographics, emergency calls, turnaways, and safety incidents. A final report will be due in May. If approved, the warming centre will operate through the end of April 2026.

Council will discuss the item and consider authorizing the mayor and city clerk to sign the agreement.