City Council approves request to allow six story in C4 commercial district

Council approves increase to maximum building height for second time in four months

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Prince Albert council approved a request at their regular meeting on Monday to increase the maximum allowable height for new buildings in the C4 Highway Commercial Zoning District.

Previously, the maximum height was 18 meters, or about four storeys. The new height of 22 meters will allow for six storey buildings.

The new bylaw passed three readings on Monday after being moved by Couns. Blake Edwards and Darren Solomon.

Council previously passed a bylaw in October increasing the maximum height from 14 meters to 18 meters. Director of Community Development Craig Guidinger said the same hotelier that requested the increase in October made a similar request to increase the limit again.

“They are now at a point where they are finalizing their plans, however, and to get a full six stories, they’ve asked for the full 22 metre height requirement,” Guidinger told council. “Considering that our highway commercial zone allows for very, very large lots, and the access to the highway for frontage and those types of things, taking that all into consideration, we don’t see a negative impact of increasing that maximum building height.

“We’ve gone ahead and done our formal public consultation, public notice. We’ve not received any feedback, therefore we’ve got no issues with recommending approval of Bylaw No. 1 of 2025.”

With the applicant not in attendance and no one to speak or ask questions on administration, council closed the public hearing and unanimously passed the motion.

The intention of this bylaw amendment is to support the development of a new six storey hotel in The Yard District.

The C4 Highway Commercial Zoning District is broken into two locations. The first is along Second Avenue West and 26th Street West to the southern City limits. The other is from the southern end of The Yard Distrcit along the east side of Highway No. 3 to 28th Street.

In a report included in Monday’s agenda package, planner Darien Frantik wrote that increasing the maximum height would allow Prince Albert’s commercial corridor to “remain attractive and viable” for developments like hotels.

Report from administration and committees on Indian Metis Friendship Centre of Prince Albert, Donation Receipts Approval for Campaign to Develop Cultural Grounds, Settlement Municipal Share Housing Projects and Updated Funding Model for Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre Project with Canada Community Building Fund Infrastructure Investment Plan Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre were among other committee reports unanimously approved at the council meeting of Monday.

Apart from the council deliberation the meeting also approved two proclamations, the Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day on Jan. 26, and Wear Red Canada Day on Feb. 13.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca