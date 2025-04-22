City brings back Anti-Graffiti Program

The City of Prince Albert has announced it will be offering the “New and Improved” Anti-Graffiti Program once again this year.

The program provides property owners with options to better suit their removal needs, while at the same time, improves the City’s ability to accurately track graffiti occurrences within our community. This program encourages citizens to help reduce graffiti vandalism by REPORTING IT, RECORDING IT and/or REMOVING IT.

Homeowners, business owners and private owned facilities can apply to the City of Prince Albert under the Anti-Graffiti Program to receive assistance with graffiti removal located on exterior surfaces of their private property.

“Please note that any painting and/or graffiti removal under the program can only be undertaken on your own personal property. Residents are not permitted to remove graffiti on a neighbouring property, public bench, community facility, utility company amenity, or any other area or property not owned by the applicant,” the release said.

A reminder to all renters of property, that the owner of the property must be the one to apply for the program, and all applicants may be required to provide proof of property ownership like a tax receipt.

The Program is available for as long as weather permits. Applications received when temperatures are consistently less than 0 degrees Celsius will not be considered.

“It has been proven that the most effective way to prevent graffiti is to remove it promptly. With this program in place, the City would like to provide some assistance to residents that are interested in removing graffiti from their property in a timely matter,” the release stated.

The Anti-Graffiti Program does not cover costs that haven’t been pre-approved by the application process, and any costs incurred above and beyond the services offered on the application will be the responsibility of the applicant. The Anti-Graffiti Program is not retroactive.

For more information visit www.citypa.ca/anti-graffiti.