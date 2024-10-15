City begins recruitment campaign for more lifeguards

With the new Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre approaching completion, the City of Prince Albert is trying to build up a pool of lifeguards.

As part of those efforts, City of Prince Albert lifeguards hosted an Open House at the Frank J. Dunn Swimming Pool on Saturday.

“We’re really amping up the recruitment for lifeguards for the city of Prince Albert,” said Lauren Haubrich, recreation coordinator for aquatics with the City of Prince Albert. “We’re hoping to increase awareness about how to be a lifeguard, the different skills that are involved in being a lifeguard, and what the job is like just so we have lots of lifeguards ready to work at our new facility.”

The event offered a free lifesaving and lifeguarding swim session at the pool, and a chance to sign up for free training.

“With the opening of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre it will require a lot more lifeguard staff available during the day. Right now, the city only operates in the winter time, evenings and weekends, so we don’t have as many lifeguard positions available that are for permanent staff or for full-time lifeguards,” Haubrich said.

Saturday’s open house is the first of several training courses and recruitment options they plan to offer over the next few weeks.

“The open house has kind of been a place where people can come, (and) they can try out the skills,” Haubrich said. “If someone wasn’t sure (about) what the next steps would be or what course to register in, they can come, they can try it out and then we can help them with that.”

The City also offers a Lifeguard Scholarship worth $2,000 for current lifeguards who are pursuing post-secondary education.

“It’s really great and it really highlights the work that the lifeguards are doing, not only at work, but that role in their communities,” she said.

Taylor Berge won the scholarship in 2023, with Geneva Tait taking it home in 2024. Haubrich said that their experience went beyond the City of Prince Albert.

“Taylor who is the recipient in 2023. I mean, she was volunteering her time doing presentations at schools. Geneva was a swimming instructor at Christopher and Emma Lake for a number of years. She received it in 2024, so they really have a big lasting impact on the community. That doesn’t always get celebrated or highlighted, so it was really great.”

The mezzanine was open for spectators and included recruitment booths from the Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance.

Haubrich said life guards can be almost any age.

“Maybe someone who is a lifeguard in years past, if they’re looking to kind of come back, we can definitely help you with that,” Haubrich said.

The City has also partnered with MN-S Western Region 2 for a grant to provide free lifeguard training for Metis and Indigenous youth.

For more information, they can contact the city through their website, e-mail Haubrich, or call the Frank Dunn Pool.

