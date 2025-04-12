City announces plans for Pitch-In Week

The City of Prince Albert has announced the three drop-off locations for the upcoming Pitch-In Community Clean-up Week.

Residents can drop off accepted waste items at the Kinsmen Water Park parking lot, the PAGC Cultural Centre in the West Flat, and the corner of Sixth Avenue and 10th Street East.

The list of accepted items includes household garbage, electronics, metal, appliances, grass and leaves, and recyclables.

Tires and hazardous household waste will not be accepted. Instead, residents can drop off up to1 0 rimless tires for free at Kal Tire on 38th Street East or OK Tire and Auto Repair on First Avenue East. Tires can also be dropped off at the landfill at the landfill for a fee.

Hazardous Household Wastes can be safely disposed of at a special event on Saturday, Sept. 13. The list of hazardous waste includes adhesives, aerosols, corrosives, and fuels. These items will not be accepted at clean-up sites or the landfill.

The City of Prince Albert is looking for volunteers at each clean-up site. Interested residents can sign up on the City’s website.

The City is also organizing a Second Avenue Clean-up Day on Friday, May 9. Residents are invited to come out and help cut grass, pick up trash, and give the corridor a fresh look. The clean-up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, with a volunteer barbecue to follow at the Tourism Centre.