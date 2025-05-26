Cianna Lieffers makes history as first female Centennial Cup referee

Nicole Goldsworthy

CUDWORTH — Cianna Lieffers became the first female to referee at the Centennial Cup, held in Calgary.

On May 10, Lieffers made history at the tournament.

“It has been an honour to be the first female to work a Centennial Cup. I am very proud to represent all the females working in their respective Jr A leagues across the country. It is always a privilege to officiate at a national level,” Lieffers said in an interview with SaskToday.

Lieffers grew up in Cudworth and currently lives in Saskatoon. Outside the rink, she is a middle school teacher in Asquith. Lieffers, who is 30 years old, is in her 15th year of officiating.

“Officiating hockey isn’t just about calling penalties or being a good skater — there are so many off-ice skills to be gained from officiating. It teaches you confidence, leadership, communication and how to handle pressure. These are skills that go way beyond the rink,” said Lieffers.

“There are so many opportunities out there for female officials right now. If you’re willing to work hard, stay committed and keep learning, amazing things can happen. Always strive to be the best version of yourself on and off the ice.”

Currently, Lieffers works in the IIHF, PWHL, AHL, WHL, SJHL and U Sports leagues. Her career highlights, along with officiating at the 2025 Centennial Cup, include the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and five IIHF Women’s World Championships from 2021 to 2025.

“We are extremely proud of Cianna Lieffers for continuing to break barriers in the game,” said Trent Cey, manager of officiating development with Hockey Saskatchewan. “Reaching the 2025 Centennial Cup and being selected to officiate the bronze-medal game at Canada’s National Junior A Championship is a testament to her exceptional skill and professionalism. Beyond her incredible achievements in the American Hockey League and on the international stage at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Cianna has played a vital role in our Sask First high-performance program, sharing her experience and insight with aspiring female referees and linespersons. She also serves as a clinic instructor, helping to mentor and develop the next generation of officials in the province.”

The organization also released a feature video celebrating Lieffers’ achievement.

The Junior A hockey league selected 16 officials — eight referees and eight linespersons — for the 2025 Centennial Cup.

“These officials have all earned the opportunity to finish their season with a national championship,” said Dan Hanoomansingh, manager of officiating with Hockey Canada. “It is a long season, but they have remained at the top of their game into the playoffs and will deservingly take the ice at the Centennial Cup.”

The 2025 Centennial Cup was held from May 8–18 in Calgary and featured 10 teams. The Calgary Canucks won the final 7–2 over the Melfort Mustangs.

