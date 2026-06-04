Christopher Lake student selected as 2026 Junior Citizen of the Year

Katrianne Skopyk, a Grade 12 student from Ecole Valois is being recognized as Junior Citizen of the Year for 2026.

Skopyk who lives in Christopher Lake was one of five Saskatchewan youth recognized at the awards, which were handed out on May 28. Skokpyk said she was surprised to earn the recognition.

“I really did not expect that,” she said. “Just getting that (award) out of like five people in the whole province, that’s really something.

Also winning awards were Eli Bartlett, who was also named Citizen of the Year and Marinn Acorn, who earned the Junior Citizen of the Year STEM Award, both are Grade 12 students at Ecole St. Mary High. Skopyk said that it was impressive to have Prince Albert so well represented.

“That’s nuts. Just goes to show that Prince Albert really does have a lot of talent,” Slopyk said.

Her nominator described Skopyk as a dedicated student leader and active community volunteer who is committed to making a positive impact both in and out of school.

For the past two years, she has been elected to student council, serving as Secretary and Treasurer. In these roles, she has helped organize school events, mock elections, and hot lunch programs, while also mentoring younger students in both French and English literacy.

Skopyk said that she became involved in student government for many reasons.

“Mostly because the school’s very small and there’s a lot of people that I admired that were on the student council,” she explained. “I really wanted to be like them, follow in their footsteps, and just help out the school. I just I want to help in any way I can.”

The awards are handed out by the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA), in partnership with Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre, SaskPower, and the Crown Investments Corporation of Saskatchewan.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Junior Citizen of the Year Program. For over five decades, the program has recognized young people between the ages of eight and 18 who demonstrate resilience in overcoming challenges, lead positive lifestyles, are actively involved in volunteering within their school and community, and consistently act with kindness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Each award recipient receives a $3,000 bursary provided by SaskPower.

Skopyk, Barnett and Acorn receive the awards at Government House on May 28. Other Junior Citizen of the Year winners included Noah Cappelle from Meadow Lake and Kynlee Hicks of Regina.

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Back (L to R) Katrianne Skopyk, Noah Cappelle, Marinn Acorn, Eli Bartlett, Kynlee Hicks’ front (L to R) Devan Tasa, Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre and Kevin Kasun, Prince Albert Carlton MLA. Katrianne Skopyk was presented the Junior Citizen of the Year Award at Government House in Regina on May 28.

Skopyk has volunteered with the Prince Albert SPCA and the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, and currently participates in the Saskatchewan Health Authority Youth in Action Program. Through this program, she volunteers weekly at Victoria Hospital and local care homes.

She plans to attend the University of Saskatchewan to pursue a degree in linguistics. Her goal is to become a speech-language pathologist, where she hopes to support children with communication challenges and help them find their voice.

Skopyk said she decided on that career because she has always been fascinated by language and has been a writer, artist and poet as long as she can remember.

“I was also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of around 12 so that got me thinking ‘with my neurodiversity, I could help other autistic children that need a speech pathologist to communicate and to find their voice’ because I believe everyone has the right to communicate no matter how difficult it may be for them,” Skopyk said.

Skopyk is also bilingual in both English and French but said she does not want to continue to study in French.

“I’ll try my best to, keep speaking it when I can and practicing it, talk with people in another language,” Skopyk said.

Skopuk thanked her mother Kirsten Skopyk for helping her to achieve her goals.

“I couldn’t have gotten nominated for this (award) without my mom. Thanks to her for helping highlight my strengths and all the effort that I’ve done outside the community,” Skopyk said. “I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout my journey and who will keep and support me as I step into this new stage of life.”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca