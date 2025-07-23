Christopher Lake Rally includes stop at Prince Albert Legion

A group of vehicles including one car and several motorcycles made a stop at the Prince Albert Legion Branch on Saturday.

The group was part of the Christopher Lake Motorcycle and Car Rally. The rally had stops at several Legion branches along the 320 kilometer trip.

Kenton LeComte from Prince Albert was one of the riders who took part in the rally, which began at Carnival Bingo on Saturday morning before moving on to Smeaton and Melfort.

“We went to the Legion in Melfort and we had a donut and some guys had coffee and we socialized a little bit, talking and visiting,” LeComte said.

“Then we went over to Smeaton and had a burger and a drink, pop or water.”

He said that some of the group stopped for fuel in Choiceland and the Prince Albert Legion was their third stop. The group came together because they all learned about the chance to take part in the rally.

“A friend of mine sent me a picture of a poster,” LeComte said. “Then we just started texting and everybody got together.”

None of the crew that stopped at the Legion were members of a Legion but they all know someone who was or is.

The Rally was scheduled to finish late afternoon at the Christopher Lake Legion where the grand prize of $1,000 would be drawn. The second place prize was $800 and the third place prize was $500.

The Christopher Lake Legion was expecting approximately 100 participants at the rally.

Members of the group said that it was a chance to see some buildings they had never seen before.

“Most of the guys this is the first time we ever rode together,” LeComte said.

Along with the motorcycles there was one vehicle, a Ford Mustang convertible.

“Because it’s a vehicle rally and a bike rally,” LeComte explained.

Throughout the afternoon other riders filtered in from the rally at the Legion.

“We are the biggest group of guys, there is a couple here and there with guys riding together,” LeComte said.

The group saw the benefits of riding together around the Prince Albert region.

“We’re getting to see the country, probably a lot of places I haven’t been to in a long time,” said LeComte.

The group highlighted a farm by Choiceland that had a bunch of flowers visible. The farm was just before you reach Choiceland on the Gronlid highway.

“She must spend hours and hours (on those flowers),” LeComte said.

After the rally at the Christopher Lake Legion there were music, door prizes, a dunk tank, 50/50 draw and silent auction.

The event was supported by all three Legion stops along with other sponsors.

