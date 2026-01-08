Christmas Hampers make meaningful difference

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Horizon School Division wrapped up another successful year of its Christmas Hamper Project, supporting 147 families and 368 children across the division during the 2025 holiday season.

Children received a wrapped gift, a book, treats, and warm winter items such as mitts, toques, and scarves. Each family also received a $300 grocery gift certificate to help with holiday meals, as well as hygiene products, handmade quilts, fresh farm eggs, bags of potatoes, hand-beaded ornaments, and more.

This year’s project is anticipated to exceed a total of $65,000, a figure that notably excludes the substantial contributions derived from numerous in-kind gifts provided by generous individuals, local businesses, and dedicated community partners. Now entering its twelfth year, the project experiences continual growth and expansion, fueled by the unwavering generosity of students, staff, families, trustees, and community supporters who believe in its mission.

While Horizon’s website showcases a comprehensive list of financial contributors and those who have donated in-kind resources, it can only offer a glimpse into the remarkable spirit of generosity, volunteerism, and community involvement that truly bring this project to life and make its success possible.

“The heart of this project is our community,” said Kevin Garinger, Director of Education. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many people come together to make the holidays brighter for families in need. Every gift and every hour of volunteer time sends a message that people care.”

Since 2014, the Christmas Hamper Project has supported a total of 1,558 families and 4,086 children. While the hampers are delivered in December, planning and fundraising take place throughout the year. Horizon School Division welcomes both financial contributions and in-kind donations to help make future projects possible. To see a list of the project sponsors, please visit horizonsd.ca/Christmas/.

Horizon School Division operates 43 schools in communities across east-central Saskatchewan.

A description of the Christmas Hamper Project on the Division’s website notes, “In December 2014, the Horizon School Division Board of Education launched the Christmas Hamper Project with a vision of bringing holiday cheer to families in our communities.

Each year, we are inspired by the generosity of our sponsors, donors, and volunteers. We are deeply grateful to our students, school community councils, staff, local businesses, and community members who come together to make this project a success. Your kindness helps ensure that every child experiences the magic of the holiday season.”

During the festive season, the Wakaw and Cudworth Lions Clubs also generously distributed Christmas hampers to families in need within their local communities. Thanks to the generous donations received for the Wakaw Lions Christmas Hamper project, the Lions successfully filled and distributed 35 requested hampers, each brimming with holiday essentials, while also stocking their pantry with additional supplies. Although the Wakaw Lions Food Bank does not provide regular food aid hampers, it stands ready to offer emergency food assistance to those facing urgent needs, ensuring that no one goes hungry during times of need.

The generosity, dedication, and consideration demonstrated through the Christmas Hamper projects and similar initiatives create a significant positive impact for numerous individuals.