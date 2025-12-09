Christmas donkeys return in support of Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign continues in Prince Albert with the return of the Christmas donkeys outside Walmart, a seasonal tradition that helps draw attention to one of the organization’s most important fundraisers.

Major Ed Dean, community and family services director with the Salvation Army in Prince Albert, said the campaign plays a central role in supporting local programming.

“Well, the Christmas kettle campaign is a very important piece of what we do, because through those funds, it helps us to fund our meals to the community, which is about 40,000 a year. It helps to send children to camp. It helps during emergency disaster services.”

Dean said the funds raised through the kettles stay in Prince Albert and support a wide range of services.

“We have a shower program and a laundry program. Some of those funds may help to fund some of the cost with it, because with showers, there’s a cost with laundry. There’s a cost.”

Walmart remains one of the busiest kettle locations during the campaign, with kettles operating daily through the holiday season. Dean said special appearances can significantly increase both visibility and donations.

“When there’s attention, whether it’s St. Albans (Cathedral) with the animals or a musical group, it always means that there’s more in that kettle.”

Jennifer Leier, owner and handler of the Christmas donkeys, has been bringing the animals to support the campaign since 2019. She said the donkeys are well prepared for the busy public setting.

“They just seem comfortable now doing the job.”

Leier said part of the preparation includes ensuring the donkeys are comfortable, well fed, and ready to interact with the public.

“I typically use carrots as treats. The little kids, they really like the opportunity to give somebody a little treat.”

She said the animals are naturally calm and respond well to the crowds they encounter.

“Donkeys, typically, by nature, are very calm, very quiet animals.”

Leier said the response from families is consistently positive, especially for children and seniors.

“Little kids light up, you know, they just think that is the most amazing thing in the world.”

She added that the experience often brings back memories for older residents who grew up in rural settings.

“Generally very emotional, and most of the time, a very positive emotional experience”

Dean said community support remains vital to the success of the campaign, especially when it comes to volunteer bell ringers.

“For every hour that somebody volunteers, there’s money going into that kettle. For every hour that it sits and there’s nobody at it, there’s nothing going in.”

He said the campaign ultimately depends on local generosity.

“What I want somebody to remember is that this is helping our community. The people that we serve are our neighbors.”

Leier said she appreciates the continued support from the community.

“It’s something that I look forward to every year.”

The Christmas donkeys will be at the Prince Albert Walmart on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

