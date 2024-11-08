CHL players to become eligible for NCAA

CHL players will become eligible to compete in NCAA Men’s Hockey next season.

The NCAA Division I Council voted on Thursday to adopt proposal No. 2024-56 which abolished the old rules which classified CHL players as professional.

According to Mike McMahon of College Hockey Insider, CHL players who have not signed an entry level contract with an NHL club will maintain eligibility if they are not paid more than actual and necessary expenses.

Another change to the rules will allow players to participate in tryouts with professional teams before attending an NCAA school as long as only necessary expenses are paid and they don’t represent the team in any game or scrimmage.

WHL Commissioner Dan Near issued a statement after the announcement on Thursday. A portion of the statement reads:

“This decision creates opportunity for the brightest elite hockey players in Western Canada and the Western U.S. to now choose the WHL as the preferred destination for their development from the age of 16-20, without fear of compromising their NCAA eligibility. As always – the player is at the heart of what we do across the WHL through our 22 Member Clubs. Most of our graduates note their time in “The Dub” were the best years of their lives. We are thrilled that upon graduation from the WHL, players will have additional options as they pursue the next step in their personal and hockey journey. We look forward to the opportunity to welcome a new wave of talent and we take great pride in our responsibility to support all WHL players in the pursuit of their goals – be that on the ice, in the classroom, and as contributing members of the community.”

The only WHL player with a current commitment to an NCAA program next fall is Regina Pats forward Braxton Whitehead who has committed to Arizona State. See Saturday’s edition of the Herald for more reaction on the news.

