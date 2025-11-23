Chiropractors’ Toasty Toes brings warm socks to residents in need

As winter arrives in Prince Albert, local chiropractors are once again stepping up to help those in need.

The Ninth Annual Toasty Toes Sock Drive began on Nov. 19. Chiropractors in Prince Albert and across the province hope to collect 10,000 pairs of new socks for vulnerable residents. All socks will be distributed through The Salvation Army.

“Socks are very needed by those who are serving the less fortunate in our communities” said Tracy Bertram, the executive director of the Chiropractors Association of Saskatchewan. “They’re often one of those items that many people don’t think to donate. We thought it was a big need to help out with in our communities.”

Chiropractors across Saskatchewan have been collecting socks for donation for the past nine years. Since its launch, the Toasty Toes campaign has collected nearly 124,000 pairs of socks and $12,000 in donations, providing vital comfort to thousands of people during the coldest months of the year.

Bertram said they are small items that make a big difference for those facing harsh Saskatchewan winters.

“All the 124,000 pairs of socks so far donated across the province have all been taken up by those in need,” said Bertram. “If you are shopping just pick up a pack/bag of socks and drop it off at the Chiropractors’ office near you.”

Each year, local chiropractic clinics serve as collection hubs, inviting their patients and communities to drop off new socks of all sizes. Dr. Kevin Henbid of South Hill Chiropractic Clinic is one of the Prince Albert chiropractors taking part in the campaign. So far, residents have dropped off more than 700 pairs of socks at Prince Albert locations, Henbid said.

He added that Prince Albert residents have always been very generous.

“We’ve been doing this for a few years now, and they know it’s for a good cause,” he said. “People like to get behind helping other people.”

Hen bid said the socks collected at his office will be taken to the Salvation Army, who will put them in Christmas hampers.

Socks are one of the most requested yet least donated items by shelters and community agencies. A clean, dry pair of socks can make a significant difference for those facing homelessness or financial hardship during a Saskatchewan winter.

“No one in our province should have to face winter without something as basic — and essential — as warm socks,” Dr. Jennifer Beggs, President of the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan (CAS), said in a press release. “Through Toasty Toes, chiropractors, our patients, and our communities are coming together to make sure that warmth and compassion reach every corner of Saskatchewan.”

“The Salvation Army Prairie Division is thrilled to partner once again with Saskatchewan chiropractors for this meaningful initiative,” says Major Mike Hoeft, Area Commander, Prairies & Northern Territories Division. “Toasty Toes is a wonderful example of how small acts of kindness — like donating a pair of socks — can have a huge impact when a community works together.”

Donations of new socks and packages of socks can be made at participating chiropractic clinics across Saskatchewan until Nov. 28. With chiropractic clinics from every corner of the province participating, this year’s goal is to make an even bigger impact.

